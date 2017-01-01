City lights up our lives with new perspectives

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Downtown is much brighter with the installation of “Light Beam” on the grass in front of City Hall.

Los Angeles-based Stereo-bot, which specializes in “immersive experiences,” completed the temporary artwork on Saturday. It is scheduled to remain in place for eight weeks, until March 10.

The colorful interactive installation is composed of six nearly 12-foot-tall metal frames draped with fabric, measuring approximately 39 feet in length. It is designed to feel like walking into a kaleidoscope.

LED lights provide illumination, the brightness level controlled by a computer.

“This installation is about looking at art and space differently. It is a short experience, it can be ever changing, a discovery – we hope the installation experience creates a conversation of what art can be or should not be,” said Sian Poeschl, cultural arts manager. “Diversity is important: a variety of experiences is what make the arts in our community unique. I hope the conversation goes beyond ‘I like it’ or ‘I don’t like it.’”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tom Berndt

Tom Berndt’s photo illustrates the variety of perspectives offered by the Light Beam installation: with this view, the “eye” has it

The Arts Commission voted 4-2 to recommend “Light Beam” over “360 Beacon,” described as a brightly colored spatial ribbon 40 feet long, 32 feet wide and 20 feet high.

Both proposals were made by Adam Schwerner. The artist is Alexis Rochas.

A unanimous council approved the proposal in December.

The project meets the goals of the city’s Cultural Arts Program, which encourages temporary art installations throughout the year.

Rental and installation of the sculpture will cost approximately $30,000, which will come out of the commission’s Special Projects Budget, funded by Laguna Beach Business Improvement District.

Click on photos for larger images

Photos by Lynette Brasfield

Light Beam changes colors at night

The BID was established in 2001, an agreement between the city and lodging establishments in town, with the goal of promoting off-season cultural events and encouraging overnight hotel occupancy.

Funding comes from a voluntary two percent addition paid by hotel owners over the Bed Taxes charged by the city.