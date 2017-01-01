Fashion, Fantasy, and the Future: the work of Costume Artist Phillip Boutte

Laguna College of Art + Design will present their new BFA program on Illustration and Entertainment Design on Thurs, Feb 1 from 6 - 9 p.m. inside the LCAD Gallery at 2222 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Fashion, Fantasy, and the Future is an exhibition featuring works by costume concept artist and production designer, Phillip Boutte, Jr. Boutte. He is the costume concept artist for blockbuster hits including Captain America, Ghost in the Shell, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Inception, Justice League, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Pitch Perfect 2, A Wrinkle in Time, and most recently, the upcoming Marvel Studios film, Black Panther and 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Anne Wheeler from the film The Greatest Showman designed by Ellen Mirojnick

Boutte also is production designer on several music videos for artists such as Ariana Grande, The Black Keys, The Blackout, Fefe Dobson, Hot Chelle Rae, Panic at the Disco, Saint Motel,Tiesto (feat. Busta Rhymes), and Travie McCoy. Boutte currently lives in Valencia, CA with his wife Jessica, their daughter Alina, and their miniature Australian Shepherd, Cherry.

For more information on this upcoming exhibit, visit www.lcad.edu.