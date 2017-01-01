Woman’s Club announces annual Mayor’s luncheon

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Woman’s Club will honor outgoing Mayor Toni Iseman at luncheon on Feb 2.

Iseman, the only candidate elected for five consecutive terms on the Laguna Beach City Council, served as mayor for the fourth time in 2017.

As of the November Laguna Canyon Conservancy Dinner, at which Iseman was the guest speaker, she had not made a decision on a sixth run for council. Nor did she answer the final question of the Q and A after her talk: What can we do to get you to run again?

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Former mayor Toni Iseman

Among the many concerns Iseman addressed at the LCC dinner: development on Coast Highway overwhelming the neighborhoods and city employees who can’t afford to live in Laguna. She also has long expressed dismay about the installation of communication facilities, and sober living houses, neither of which the city has control over.

Iseman, who has long been an advocate for trees, as seen in her opposition to the removal or chopping to the ground of the City Hall pepper tree, praised efforts to protect Laguna’s urban forest.

She was preaching to the choir.

Iseman’s mantra and goal as an elected official has been and still is to keep Laguna “the same, only better.”

Reservations to the Outgoing Mayor’s Luncheon must be in by Jan 29, but faster responses are recommended. Eighty tickets had already been sold by Sunday. The club holds 170 seats for luncheons. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $40 for club members, $45 for non-members and $320 for a sponsor’s table of eight.

To reserve a seat, visit www.wclb.org or respond to the mailed invitation.