Planning Commission meeting on Jan 17 focuses on

Downtown Specific Plan Section III, Civic Art District

The City of Laguna Beach will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan Update on Wed, Jan 17, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

City staff will present the public input received to date regarding Downtown Specific Plan Section III, Topic 10 – Civic Art District, for further consideration and discussion by the Planning Commission.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Additional meetings will occur in 2018 to review draft amendments to other sections of the plan. This meeting and future meetings play an essential role to obtain input from the community and direction from the Planning Commission, and to identify the City’s priorities for the future of the downtown.

The City Hall is located at 505 Forest Ave.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update, contact:

Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; or visit:

www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/planning/mjrplanginitv/downtown_specific_pl.