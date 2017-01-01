Mark Towns Latin Jazz featuring Diana Purim will be presented by Laguna Beach Live! on Jan 17

Mark Towns is one of the world’s leading exponents of guitar-based instrumental Afro-Cuban Jazz, composing and performing music which blurs the lines between Latin Jazz, Flamenco Jazz, Salsa, Funk, and Fusion.

Towns’ guitar work and arrangements combine the technical sophistication of jazz and flamenco with the down-to-earth feel of the blues and rock from his Texas upbringing to create something brand new.

As Paul MacArthur (writer for Downbeat) says, “Mark Towns isn’t just playing Latin Jazz, he’s making sure it continues to evolve.”

Mark Towns

Mark Towns will be joined by vocalist Diana Purim, daughter of Brazilian Jazz legends Flora Purim, Ross Schodek on bass and Euro Zambrano on drums.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 takes place in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd., for seven concerts, January 17-April 11, every two weeks.

Concerts are 6 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned.

Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.