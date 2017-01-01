Print | Email

Mark Towns Latin Jazz featuring Diana Purim will be presented by Laguna Beach Live! on Jan 17

Mark Towns is one of the world’s leading exponents of guitar-based instrumental Afro-Cuban Jazz, composing and performing music which blurs the lines between Latin Jazz, Flamenco Jazz, Salsa, Funk, and Fusion. 

Towns’ guitar work and arrangements combine the technical sophistication of jazz and flamenco with the down-to-earth feel of the blues and rock from his Texas upbringing to create something brand new. 

As Paul MacArthur (writer for Downbeat) says, “Mark Towns isn’t just playing Latin Jazz, he’s making sure it continues to evolve.”  

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mark Towns

Mark Towns will be joined by vocalist Diana Purim, daughter of Brazilian Jazz legends Flora Purim, Ross Schodek on bass and Euro Zambrano on drums.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 takes place in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd., for seven concerts, January 17-April 11, every two weeks. 

Concerts are 6 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. 

Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.