LPAPA hosts Town & Country, a juried art exhibition, from Jan 16 – 29: Opening reception is Jan 20

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) will host “Town and Country,” a juried art exhibit of paintings that capture natural and urban landscapes.

The exhibition will run from Jan 16 to 29 at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave, and will feature more than 60 original paintings created by LPAPA Signature and Artist Members.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Saim Caglayan, Market Street, 8” x 10” oil

The public is invited to come meet the artists during the Opening Reception on Saturday Jan 20 between 5 and 7 p.m. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Paige Oden, Walk to Town for Coffee, 8” x 16” oil

LPAPA was founded in 1996 to help preserve Laguna Beach’s rich artistic heritage and tradition of plein air painting. LPAPA is one of the best recognized and most respected plein air art associations in the world with a growing roster of more than 500 local, national and international artist members.

In addition to providing opportunities for established and emerging artists to show their work, LPAPA has a strong commitment to education to benefit young artists and the greater community.

For show details, including a link to view the expanded online gallery show, visit:http://www.lpapa.org/town-country-2018.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday & Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; closed Mondays.