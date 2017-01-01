Laguna Presbyterian Church and the American Red Cross host a blood drive tomorrow (Wed Jan 17)

Laguna Presbyterian Church and the American Red Cross are teaming up to hosting a blood drive on Wed, Jan 17 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in Tankersley Hall at 415 Forest Ave. Join the lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need a blood donation in our lifetime.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Coordinator Laura Rudd at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 949-439-0551. Also available is the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999. It gives you the opportunity to schedule appointments, get rewards and invite friends to join you on a lifesaving team.

Walk-ins are welcome tomorrow also.