Famous Polynesian tall ship visits Ocean Institute

for cannon battles, sunset sails and ship tours

During the month of January, the public can experience a special tall ship, The Lady Washington, in Dana Point Harbor, where Ocean Institute is offering sunset sails, cannon battles and ship tours.

What do King Kamehameha, Jack Sparrow, and Spock have in common? They all set foot on The Lady Washington, whose beautiful billowing sails have brought her to the Ocean Institute.

The Lady Washington

Visitors will enjoy blasting cannons, towering rigging, bustling decks and the magnificence of canvas full of wind. Guests work with the crew hauling up sail or simply sit back and appreciate the spectacular demonstration of skill, knowledge and survival. Battles with Lady Washington: Sat, Jan 20 at 2 p.m., Sun, Jan 21 at 2 p.m., Sat, Jan 27 at 2 p.m., Sun, Jan 28 at 2 p.m. Must be at least four years old to board. For ticket prices (and dates of Lady Washington Adventure Sails and Tours), go to website listed below.

The Lady Washington is a Hollywood star, having been featured in mega-blockbusters and television shows including Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Star Trek: Generations, Once Upon A Time, and Revolution. Her story is also based in the islands, as she opened the black pearl and sandalwood trade between Hawaii and Asia when King Kamehameha himself became a partner in the ship.

The Spirit of Dana Point on left

The Institute’s resident tall ship Spirit of Dana Point will also be offering trips on select dates: Sat, Jan 20 at 2 p.m., Sun, Jan 21 at 2 p.m., Sat, Jan 27 at 2 p.m., Sun, Jan 28 at 2 p.m. Passengers get to experience the adventure of blasting cannons, towering rigging, bustling decks and the magnificence of a canvas full of wind as history comes alive on the water.

Tickets include day-of admission to the Ocean Institute, which is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point, 949-496-2274.

For more information and tickets, go to www.oceaninstitute.org.