Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announces in-house staff promotions of invaluable team members

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) has announced the promotions of Oscar Parra, Danny Panduro, Moana Contreras, and Sophia Abjuga. After working diligently at their previous positions, these BGCLB professionals agreed to take on a new challenges. In addition to their experience and education, their dedication and desire to always provide the best services for the BGCLB youth, met the qualifications set by the executive leadership team.

Formerly the Bluebird Branch Director, Oscar Parra will now oversee both Bluebird and Lang Branches. To ensure daily operations are meeting organizational expectations, he has the assistance of Moana Contreras and Sophia Abjuga, newly appointed coordinators for each branch.

Oscar states, “I am happy to continue my role as a Branch Director and extending it to our Lang families. I have been a passionate leader in the Boys & Girls Club movement for the past 16 years. I bring extensive youth development experience to our organization, having worked at Boys & Girls Clubs of Fullerton, Brea/Placentia/Yorba Linda, Las Vegas, and now Laguna Beach.

“I had the pleasure of learning and leading in a variety of professional roles within my current location, including Youth Development Professional, Athletic Director, Program Director, and Clubhouse Director. I have been leading Bluebird Park for over three years and I look forward in serving the Laguna Beach community, keeping our children safe and watching them grow and excel in their daily lives.”

Danny Panduro, formerly the Lang Park Extension Director, will now direct the Teen Program Services Programs based out of the Canyon Branch. Danny shares, “I am ecstatic to be the new Teen Services Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna

Beach. I have been a part of the Boys & Girls Club movement since elementary school when I attended Canyon Branch as a Club member. In a professional capacity, I have been with the Club in various roles since 2009.

“I began as a volunteer in April 2009 and was quickly hired on as summer staff for four summers at Canyon Branch. After finishing college at the University of Redlands, I returned to the Club and spent two years at Bluebird Branch where I served as Athletic Director. In May of 2015, I became the Director at our Lang Park Extension and have remained in that role until now. I am excited for this new opportunity and to return to the Branch where I began my career. Over the years, I have built many relationships at all three locations, and look forward to building new ones and continuing to foster the old.”

He adds, “To the Lang Park families: I will forever cherish the memories we have made together throughout the past two and a half years. Thank you for choosing Lang Park as your after-school destination and I can’t wait to see your members in our Teen Center. This year is going to be an incredible year for our organization and I am thrilled to continue serving the community that I grew up in and love.”

Previously the Bluebird Branch Education Coordinator, Moana Contreras, will now serve as the Bluebird Branch Coordinator. Moana says, “I have been with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for over three years. When I was hired as a youth Development Professional I brought extensive customer service and professional competencies that helped me achieve a promotion as the Education Coordinator. I have a deep passion to help kids achieve their academic goals and social skills. I am excited to accept this new role and look forward to the new relationships I will build on behalf of our organization.”

Sophia Abjuga, a Lang Park Extension Youth Development Professional, will now be the Lang Unit Coordinator. Sophia says, “I was hired in June of 2016 as a Youth Development Professional. My experience in child care and customer service along with volunteering in my community makes this opportunity my ‘perfect job,’ which I plan on making as my career choice. I love every minute of it! I started in the summer doing all that was asked of me from programing, supervision, club décor, housekeeping and outdoor activities.

“When the school year started, I was able to direct the art programs for our Lang members. Due to the children’s interest and my love for the arts, I hope to introduce a theater arts programs sometime this year with the assistance of our organization’s Art Director. I am so happy for this advancement opportunity and sharing my positivity and talents with our incredible children and families.”

For questions or additional support, reach out to the newly promoted Club staff individually at their location. For additional comment regarding these staff changes, call Chief Operations Officer of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Addie McHale at 949-715-7669.

For further information about the Boys & Girls Club, go to www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.