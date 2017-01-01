Fly Me to the Moon! offers heavenly experience at St. Catherine’s Annual Pasta Dinner & Fundraiser - Feb 1

St. Catherine of Siena Parish School’s Sixth Grade Class presents its Annual Pasta Dinner and Fundraiser on Thurs, Feb 1, with dinner seating at 5:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a pasta dinner, entertainment, an opportunity raffle for a private jet to Las Vegas, a “stock the cellar” wine raffle, a wine tasting, and a gourmet dessert bar.

All this and St. Catherine’s open house, from 5-7:30 p.m.

The beautiful St. Catherine’s of Siena campus

For attendees’ convenience, there will be a complimentary shuttle available to and from the Gelson’s parking lot.

St. Catherine’s is located at 30516 S Coast Hwy.

Tickets may be purchased at www.stcathpastadinner.com.