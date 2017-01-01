Food Pantry chooses Groundhog Day to celebrate its fourth annual PantryPalooza happy hour party

The Laguna Food Pantry will rock downtown with its fourth annual PantryPalooza happy hour fundraiser with live music by The Agave Bros. on Friday, Feb 2 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Skyloft, 422 S Coast Hwy. Tickets are $75 at www.lagunafoodpantry.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Guests must be 21 or older.

Opportunity drawing tickets will be sold to win dinner for two at The Loft at the Montage Laguna Beach.

The band’s drummer, Russell Pierce, a prolific artist, came up with the guitar-playing, top hat-wearing groundhog for the PantryPalooza promotional posters.

“Laguna Beach is far from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, but we decided to have fun with the Groundhog Day theme,” said Anne Belyea, Laguna Food Pantry executive director. “According to folklore, if it is sunny on Feb 2 when a prognosticating rodent named Phil pops out of his burrow and sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter.

“It’s a funny Pennsylvania Dutch tradition that became more well-known after the release of the hilarious 1993 Bill Murray movie. For us, it’s a day to repeat a successful annual event that brings Lagunans out of their burrows to dance and support the Pantry.”

Submitted photo

Fourth annual opportunity to have fun and help feed needy neighbors

The Agave Bros. band will play danceable rock from the ’60s to current hits. In its signature style, the band recreates music from Motown, the Beatles, Rolling Stones, U2, Santana, Bowie, Pink Floyd, and many others.

The Laguna Beach musicians have been playing together and separately for years: lead vocalist Bob Campion, singer and guitarist Santi Pierini, bass player Geoff Glass, drummer Russell Pierce, and percussionist Steve Reid will treat PantryPalooza guests to tunes they may not have heard for years.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 3,500 lbs of free, fresh, nutritious groceries. Approximately 400 families and individuals in need shop at the pantry each week. Half of those families include babies and children.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121. Website is www.lagunafoodpantry.org.