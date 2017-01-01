Laguna Beach Rotary presents the Grapes for Grads logo design winner, Alejandro Serrano

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach awarded $500 to this year’s Grapes for Grads® logo designer, Alejandro Serrano. Alejandro graduated from LCAD in December 2017. He studied Graphic Design + Digital Media.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Pati Stoop

Graduate student Alejandro Serrano (L) was awarded $500 by the Rotary Club’s President, Stan Carmichael

Alejandro said, “It was a tremendous privilege to be given the opportunity to design the logo for the 2018 Grapes for Grads Scholarship Fundraiser. Being part of this project blessed me in more ways than I imagined. I was able to partake in an event that helps fellow art student follow their dreams.”

Alejandro’s design will be printed on all of the event promotional materials including flyers, print ads, signs and t-shirts. Each year a student artist from LCAD is selected to create the Grapes for Grads logo.

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is proud to host the 13th annual Laguna’s premier wine tasting event. Grapes for Grads raises scholarship funds for graduating seniors from Laguna Beach High School and students attending Laguna College of Art and Design.

The Scholarship Fundraiser and Wine Tasting event will be held on Sunday, April 22 at the newly remodelled Festival of Arts grounds.

For more information about sponsorship, the silent auction or ticket purchases, visit www.GrapesForGrads.com.