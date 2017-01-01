Local teens perform in 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway

Los Angeles-based youth performance group Le PeTiT CiRqUe® (LPC) recently returned from Oslo, Norway, where the team had the honor of performing for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, ICAN, an organization seeking to abolish nuclear weapons.

Laguna Beach residents Haley Rovner, who attends Sage Hill School, and Staci Ensminger, a Laguna Beach High School student, were part of this elite performance group. Along with their Le PeTiT CiRqUe® troupe, Rovner and Ensminger performed in front of 10,000 live audience members and an estimated broadcast audience of approximately 350 million households in 100 countries.

The Nobel Peace Prize Concert audience was filled with celebrities, dignitaries and the Norwegian Royal family, who were treated to a star-studded line up of performers, including John Legend, Lukas Graham, Sigrid, Zara Larsson and Matoma. Golden Globe nominee, David Oyelowo, hosted the event.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Olav Stubberud

Nathalie Yves Gaulthier, (on left) Haley Rovner (second row from back, far right), Staci Ensminger (second row from back, second from right)

“The young artists of Le PeTiT CiRqUe® were privileged to share their messages of hope and peace during The Nobel Peace Prize Concert,” said Le PeTiT CiRqUe® founder Nathalie Yves Gaulthier. “The biggest takeaway for our team was to dream big and believe in their potential to make a difference in the world.”

According to both girls, the concert was like a dream, but it was also a life changing experience.

“Oslo felt like I was dreaming the whole time, and it really didn’t hit me that I was actually performing for the event until the morning after the show,” says Rovner. “Meeting so many of our world’s influential and leading people, as well as some other incredible artists, really inspired me to help people and to think about the bigger picture.”

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Olav Stubberud

Aerialists performing to “We All Need a Hero”

Ensminger agrees, “It was so humbling to meet the Nobel Peace Prize winner as well as the Norway royalty. When I was performing on stage, it was insane to think thousands of people were watching. It really didn’t even feel real until we were stopped for autographs. That was when it hit me: I flew all the way to Oslo, Norway, I performed in front of an audience of 10,000 people, and I did it to promote peace in the world by doing what I love.”

She was particularly affected by her trip to the Nobel Peace Center. “In Norway, we went to the Nobel Peace Center. There I learned about all the catastrophic effects that nuclear bombs have on the world. Our guide explained that the US has the highest numbers of bombs which was shocking to me. Why are we condoning bombs that have potential to end so many lives?”

For Rovner and Ensminger, who grew up across the street from each other in Laguna, it was even more meaningful to share this adventure.

Ensminger says, “I’ve been best friends with Haley for as long as I can remember, this made the trip so much more exciting.”

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Olav Stubberud

Haley Rovner (with hoops)

And as evidence they are close friends, Rovner says almost the same thing about their friendship and expands on their similar interests.

”Staci and I have been friends for as long as I can remember, and we watched each other get involved in circus over the years. She started out as an amazing gymnast and I started hooping pretty young, so we would always try to trade tricks and teach each other things. Now that we both perform together, we’ve been learning new skills together and love to share our interests with each other.”

For both Ensminger and Rovner, it took a tremendous amount of hard work and perseverance to get to Norway and this prestigious performance. But what an extraordinary experience to share, one they will long remember and cherish.

LPC’s mission is to provide professional level entertainment but also use cirque as a tool for social change and education and, therefore, a large percentage of its performances are for charitable events, particularly children’s causes. The group has raised approximately $5 million in the past five years. In addition to the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, LPC recently performed at the CBS TV special, Jump, Jive and Thrive, which benefited many cancer research organizations, such as the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, as well as the Starlight Foundation’s major fundraiser, Dream Halloween, which LPC has headlined for the past seven years.

For more information on LPC, go to www.lestudiola.com/le-petit-cirque.