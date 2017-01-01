LCAD’s MFA Tributary exhibition will be on show at City Hall from Jan 24 to March 8

"Tributary" refers to both the personal and social aspects of art. Just as individual streams of water form tributaries that flow into ever-larger bodies of water, individual artists form alliances that grow and contribute to society. As a sign of respect, these artists also often pay tribute to the legacies of those who have influenced and nourished them.

All artists exhibiting in Tributary appreciate the opportunity to share their original works of art and to acknowledge those artists who have come before them.

Submitted photo

Shane McClatchey, Island (2), Oil on Panel, 2017, 41 x 28

Tributary is curated by Peter Zokosky, Chair of the Laguna College of Art + Design’s MFA programs in Drawing and Painting.

City hall hours are Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and every other Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. City Hall is located at 505 Forest Ave. Visit www.lcad.edu/mfa-tributary-laguna-beach-city-hall for more information.

Founded in 1961, Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) is one of the top art and design schools in the nation. LCAD offers undergraduate degrees (BFA) in Animation, Drawing and Painting, Game Art, Graphic Design + Digital Media, Illustration and Illustration in Entertainment Design, as well as Master of Fine Arts degrees (MFA) in Art of Game Design, Drawing, and Painting.