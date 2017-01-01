Mission Hospital brings back popular three-part “Date Night Dinner” with your teen starting Tues Jan 23

Mission Hospital is hosting a three-part dinner series for teens and their parents as part of their popular “Date Night” program. This series will take place on every Tues, Jan 23- Feb 6 from 6:15 - 8 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, located at 380 3rd St.

The series will be $45 per family, and scholarships are available.

Date Night has become a great opportunity for parents to nurture and build their relationship with the special young person in their life.

“Believe it or not, teens tell us that they want to spend more one on one time with their parents away from technology and all the many other distractions that today’s busy families face,” says Marci Mednick of Mission Hospital. “This series brings in top notch presenters to help teens build valuable life-skills that will help prepare them for their journey ahead.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Ray Lozano will be the speaker for the Date Night program and series

Ray Lozano, with a background in entertainment, captivates audiences with his humorous and engaging style. Each of the evenings will focus on different topics aimed to empower young people to lead a healthy lifestyle while arming parents with skills to help them. Dinner is included in hopes that families can relax and enjoy their time together.

Today’s teens face many challenges that are unique to this generation making it more difficult than ever to be a teen, and the parent of one. Maintaining open and honest communication about tough subjects such as drugs and alcohol is one of the biggest hurdles families face.

Just like other decisions they make, young people want to know the facts, yet doing it in an engaging and meaningful way takes an expert.

Additional Date Nights will be held in San Clemente beginning Thurs, Jan 13 and in San Juan Capistrano beginning Tues, Feb 13.

For more information or for a complete listing of classes go to www.mission4health.com or call 949-364-4871.