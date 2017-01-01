Twice monthly LOCA art workshops make positive changes in students at Wayfinders Youth Shelter

Much to the appreciation of attending students at the Wayfinders Youth Shelter, LOCA conducts art workshops twice monthly at the shelter in Laguna Beach. The shelter offers services to runaway, homeless and at-risk youth. Residents follow rules, have chores, meals, study periods, supervised outings, visitations, curfews and intensive counseling for personal growth.

The teens typically stay two to four weeks as they make positive changes in their lives. LOCA’s art workshops are a highly valued part of shelter programming.

LOCA Arts Education is a nonprofit coalition of art educators, professional artists, and advocates interested in art education for people of all ages. They have been serving the community for over 20 years.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Mosaic at Wayfinders Youth Shelter

Among the instructors is painter Elizabeth McGhee, who teaches workshops monthly. “A favorite project is Treasure Boxes, which are old cigar boxes decorated with acrylic paint,” she said. “I was surprised to find some students wanted to leave the outside plain. They told me they only want to work on the inside - the part which is private, and this makes sense to me in this setting,” McGhee continued. “They painted the inside black and added meaningful color splatters,” she said.

“I remember when I was young, that most academic classes focused on general learning, but art classes were so personal to me. That I could create something really individual left me with a great sense of pride. That’s what I hope to inspire here,” McGhee said.

LOCA notes its appreciation of the financial support provided by the City of Laguna Beach Community Assistance Grants, the Laguna Beach Board of Realtors, and Ebell Club for its programs at Wayfinders Youth Shelter.

For more information on Wayfinders Youth Shelter, go to www.wearewayfinders.org.