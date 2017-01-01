The end is near…Interpreting Views closes Jan 30

By M. “Charlie” Ferrazzi

Time is running out to see Interpreting Views at The CAP Gallery. It is a ‘must see’ and a great way to get your beginning of the year Art Fix. Cheyne Walls, Mike Tauber and Troy Poeschl are the artists and Nature is the subject – three artists each with their own view of Nature.

Cheyne Walls presents his view through the lens of a camera. His color images are richly saturated with the many levels of color found in Nature: his light, brilliant or subdued, enhances the ambience of the scene. Printing his images on a special metallic paper makes them seem to vibrate with life.

For a change of pace, Walls also shoots in black and white. In this palette, he explores the textures and pattern created by time and Nature. Sometimes he feels that the scene has more to say in black and white than in color.

Returning multiple times to a particular scene, Walls waits till the light, weather and feel of the scene is “right” before taking his shots.

Mike Tauber celebrates Nature through his tile works. Drawing the image onto a flat tile, tracing the drawing with wax and then filling in the areas with various glazes, he then fires the tiles at high heat. The end result is an image that has the painterly feel of the California plein air painters. His palette choice mimics the old school palette with its mixing and layers of color. Coastal scenes, inland scenes and a new series of images of retro cars and trailers on the road, his inspiration comes from vintage ads, orange crate labels and Nature itself.

Viewing Tauber’s work, there is a feeling of calmness. Shady trees, sunny beaches and tranquility invite the viewer to step, spend time and enjoy the view.

Troy Poeschl views Nature through a lens and through his work with wood. Using panoramic style in his lens work, he gives the viewer a feeling of standing at one point and being able to experience the scene from right to left and back again. A river at your feet, the wide view of mountains, trees and clouds: all visible by just moving your eyes from side to side.

This panoramic viewing of Nature is not just a horizontal view to Poeschl. He also presents a vertical panoramic view. Starting at the ground at his feet, he pans up to the sky and then over to behind him capturing the height and grandeur of being out in a natural open space: a view that can remind you how big the world is and how small we all are.

Poeschl’s work in wood is a celebration of the unique characteristics and beauty of each piece. Serious consideration is given to exploring and bringing out these elements as he designs and shapes each part and determines its placement in the finished design. Sometimes the outside bark of a piece of wood can be as important to the whole as the internal sections of the wood: both sections telling of the growth and creation of the wood. The patience and time involved to hand finish each piece allows Poeschl time to find the perfect point of beauty of this natural material.

Just as Nature is ever changing, so has this exhibit. With just a few weeks left, it is not the same as when it opened. If you have seen it, see it again. If you haven’t then don’t wait. It will soon be gone, just as the leaves of spring are, come the fall.

The CAP Gallery is located at 260 Ocean Ave, 2nd Floor, Wells Fargo Bldg. Phone (949) 553-7507. Visit www.caplaguna.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Admission is free. Exhibition ends – Jan 30.