On Mon, March 26, the 2nd annual Swing for the Sea Lions golf tournament will take place at the Aliso Viejo Country Club at 12 p.m.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Now-healthy sea lions hang out at PMMC

This tournament will benefit patients at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and will include on course contests, raffle prizes, silent auction, dinner, and a helicopter ball drop with a chance to win up to $2,000.

Sponsorship is available, and there is an early bird special when purchasing tickets of $175 player or $700 foursome until Jan 31.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.pmmcgolf.accelraising.com/event.