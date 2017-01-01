Print | Email

Second annual Swing for the Sea Lions golf tournament will take place on Monday March 26

On Mon, March 26, the 2nd annual Swing for the Sea Lions golf tournament will take place at the Aliso Viejo Country Club at 12 p.m. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Now-healthy sea lions hang out at PMMC

This tournament will benefit patients at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and will include on course contests, raffle prizes, silent auction, dinner, and a helicopter ball drop with a chance to win up to $2,000. 

Sponsorship is available, and there is an early bird special when purchasing tickets of $175 player or $700 foursome until Jan 31. 

For more information or to sign up, visit www.pmmcgolf.accelraising.com/event.

