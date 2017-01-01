California Coastal Commission responds to guest column by James Pribram in our 1/16 issue

We were surprised to read the opinion piece by James Pribram titled “What happened to being good stewards of the beach?” The column raises concerns Mr. Pribram has with a public accessway to the beach being built at Agate Street in Laguna Beach. The city of Laguna Beach has an approved local coastal plan and was therefore able to issue the coastal development permit for this project, which was not appealed to the commission by any member of the public.

Mr. Pribram writes that he recently raised concerns with a Coastal Commission enforcement officer about the construction impacts, but that our staff member did not respond. Nothing could be further from the truth. Our agency depends on and is grateful for those active members of the public who alert us to situations.

We checked our agency phone logs and the staff member in question called Mr. Pribram on January 8 and spoke with him about his concerns, and subsequently tried to follow up with Mr. Pribram on at least four other occasions and left messages. Our staff member also responded to the email he received from Mr. Pribram on January 16 three minutes after receiving it.

Construction projects are rarely perfect and it is a balancing act to provide for long-term public beach access while also protecting access during construction. Doing these kinds of projects during the summer risks taking an accessway out of circulation during the busiest time of year for beachgoing, but doing them in winter can require temporary protections like cement blocks to prevent damage to the accessway under construction.

The goal here is to provide permanent access for the public to get to this stretch of coast and we will continue to be grateful to our partners in the public who help us protect that access here and elsewhere.

Noaki Schwartz

Public Information Officer

California Coastal Commission

Editor’s note: James Pribram’s Guest Column is reprinted in full on our Letters page – just click on our Letters tab at the top of our two Front Pages.