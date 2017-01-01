City Manager’s Updates

Leadership Laguna 2018: A Citizens’ Academy - Back by popular demand, the City of Laguna Beach will be hosting a free, five-week citizen awareness program for residents to learn about city operations and how to participate in civic affairs. Sessions take place every Thursday in March from 7 - 9 p.m. (beginning on March 1 and ending on March 29).

Each session will cover various aspects of local government and featuring presentations from local government leaders. Online applications will be available starting Monday, Jan 15. See attached flyer for more information or visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/leadershiplaguna.

Cultural Arts Funding - The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations for cultural programming based in Laguna Beach. The deadline to submit an application is Feb 5. Applications must be submitted on-line at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com

Date Night – An Evening with the Important Young Person in Your Life - One of the biggest hurdles raising a teenager is maintaining open and honest communication about drugs and alcohol. Join Marci Mednick, of St Joseph Health, along with expert Ray Lozano as they convey substance use information in a way that young people really get. This three part-dinner series is for teens ages 11-15 and their parents. The series will be held on three consecutive Tuesdays beginning Jan 23 thru Feb 6, from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center. Cost: $45 per family. Register online at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/ or by calling (949) 464-6645.

Mindful Parenting - Join Lucas LeardMann, from the UCSD Center for Mindfulness, for this three-part series for adults. Mindful parenting focuses on managing strong emotions, improving mindful communication and cultivating compassion and self-care. The series will be held on three consecutive Saturdays beginning Jan 27 thru Feb 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center. Cost: $15. Register online at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/ or by calling (949) 464-6645.

Community Assistance Grants - The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Community Assistance Grants. The Community Assistance Grant program is available to non-profit organizations that provide special services to residents of Laguna Beach.

The objective of this program is to assist local organizations in funding new projects and/or expanded services within our community. Like last year, we are utilizing an online application submittal process. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com to start the application process. Additional information can be found on the City’s website at http://lagunabeachcity.net/CAG. This year, the deadline has been extended by one month. The new deadline for applications submitted electronically will be Thursday, March 29, 5:30 p.m.