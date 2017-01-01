Print | Email

City calls for applications from artists for 2018 Public Art Projects

The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications from qualified artists with demonstrated experience in public art. Applicants may apply for one or all projects by March 19. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

One of three proposed sites, the Third Street stairs

The sites are at the Agate Street and Thalia Street Beach access and the Third Street stairway. For information about the call for artists and honorarium please visit www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com.

