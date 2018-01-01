ECO-Warrior battles trash once again at the first Beach Cleanup of the new year on Sat, Jan 27

The nonprofit group ECO-Warrior, founded by James Pribram, notes that the fight to save Laguna’s sea and sand is never over, and the more troops they have, the better. They are asking for volunteers to join them at Aliso Beach Park (located at 31131 S Coast Hwy) on Sat, Jan 27, anytime between 9 a.m. and noon to ‘Do Your Part’ in helping keep the oceans and beaches litter free for generations to come.

According to ECO-Warrior, one million seabirds die every year from plastic pollution, and 46,000 pieces of plastic are present in each square mile of the ocean.

The prediction is that by 2050, the amount of plastic in the world’s oceans could weigh more than the ocean’s fish population.

Submitted photo

Trash picked up at previous Cleanup Day

At the ECO-Warrior Coastal Cleanup Day held on Sept 16, 2017, at Aliso Beach Park, 141 volunteers picked up a whopping 346 pounds of trash. Volunteers came from as far away as Anaheim, Whittier, Topanga, Cota De Casa, Orange, Lake Forest, Orange, Laguna Niguel, Ladera Ranch, San Clemente, Dana Point with 23 volunteers coming from Laguna Beach. Items found included woman undergarments, tampons, condoms, socks, tweezers, sleeping bags and an overwhelming amount of cigarette butts and single use plastics.

Submitted photo

Young volunteers

ECO-Warrior will have waivers to sign, and provide gloves and bags. As a special thank you, the first 48 volunteers will receive a trial size Aveda Hand Relief Crème to soothe their paws after a hard morning picking up litter.

The cleanup is sponsored by The British Hair Company of Laguna Beach and Chronic Tacos, who will be serving up tacos for all the volunteers. Participants are asked to use the following #hashtags on social media, as ECO-Warrior will be giving out special prizes for the best photographs: #ecowarrior #doyourpart #litterfree #adoptabeach #Aveda #Britishhaircompany #chronictacos.

The ECO-Warrior Foundation is a CA and Federal non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving our oceans and beaches through education, activation and motivation.

For more information, go to www.eco-warrior.org.