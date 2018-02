Into the woods, the Mule deer among us

Photos by John Foley, Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer

Click on photo for larger image

Snack time

Jumping for joy, or something else

These amazing photographs were all taken by volunteer John Foley in Aliso and Wood Canyon on the LCF Wednesday Discovery Hike, (which is every other Wednesday). For more information and to register, click here.