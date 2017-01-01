Don’t panic: the Hobie Surf Shop isn’t going away, it’s just under wraps until its big reveal in February

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

With the rise of online shopping, it’s no surprise that traditional retail establishments face major challenges going forward, especially in towns like Laguna Beach, where many of the stores are owned by small businesses or single individuals.

Not only do less well-known stores lack the marketing clout of big box stores, but sales are often seasonally driven.

In Laguna, signage is restricted also, which adds charm to the town and happily preserves character, but adds to the challenge of attracting customers.

Under these circumstances, let’s just say that it’s not easy being seen.

However, Mark Christy, owner of the Hobie Surf Shop on Forest, is not about to pack up and leave town. Quite the opposite: he intends to raise the visibility of Hobie and engage even more deeply with the local community.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Hobie Surf Shop on Forest is under wraps for now, but owner Mark Christy promises a big reveal when the remodeled store opens in February

“This faceless process [online shopping] poses a threat to the heart of our main streets and the very soul of our communities across the country and around the world,” Christy said.

“But [it is also true that] consumers have shown a strong preference for experiential shopping. So retail establishments must offer a compelling mix of innovative product, exceptional service and an interesting and comfortable overall environment to attract customers. Then the physical stores actually have the edge in consumer preference. And that’s what we plan to do here, create an experience.”

Christy is passionate about the Hobie Surf Shop and his enthusiasm is palpable.

“We are committed to being a strong and relevant community partner, because we care about each and every facet of the towns we serve,” Christy adds.

“And since I grew up in Laguna and have lived here my entire life, it’s natural that I want this store to be a flagship on every level.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Surfboards are the heart and soul of Hobie

Plans for the remodeled store include expanding into the adjacent suite so that Hobie will occupy the entire building. The goal is to create a store that feels light, bright and open and appeals to the consumer on every level.

“We’re taking the next step up in terms of the physical space, exposing the original truss ceiling, incorporating reclaimed wood flooring, adding a completely new and relocated sales counter and upgrading lighting and all surfaces,” Christy explains.

“Further, we’re adding some additional elements to create what we like to call an authentic and fun ‘cultural hub’ for the town. We’re continuing our partnership with Surfing Heritage to tell the story of surfing’s importance to Orange County and Laguna’s fabric.”

The remodel is intended to highlight to a greater extent the role that Hobie Alter and his partner Dick Metz played in transforming surfing from a fringe sport into a cultural phenomenon, infusing a sense of history into the flagship shop and celebrating a story unique to Hobie stores in the reenergized interior.

Christy also emphasizes that the true “waterman” lifestyle will be integral to the design of the Hobie Surf Shop – and the “waterwoman” lifestyle exemplified by Hobie-sponsored Joyce Hoffman, the first female professional surfer and world champion.

Christy is on a roll as he describes his plans and his passion for all things Laguna. He emphasizes that his team is also planning to incorporate art and products produced by local craftspeople.

“There is so much talent here, and sadly, the window for these artisans to exhibit their creations to the public is often limited to a few weeks of the festival season. As such, you may see some ‘outside-the-box’ things you might not typically see in a surf shop,” Christy adds. “Above all, we want to make the place interesting for our customers (and ourselves) and reflective of the town we love.”

Christy says the plan is to re-open the store in February. He’s not about to divulge too many details before the big reveal.

“As Hobie said, ‘If it’s fun, it’s never work. And if it isn’t fun, it’ll never work.’ Hobie made a point of keeping it real since he shaped that first board in the family garage in 1950,” Christy adds. “We’re just trying to carry on the tradition and to hopefully do things that he’d think are pretty cool.”

And clearly Christy is finding the process all kinds of fun, which bodes well for downtown Laguna.