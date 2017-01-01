Police Files

Accused dealer is caught with lots of drugs and baggies, and she’s only 19

On Saturday, Jan 20, Laguna Beach police officers made a vehicle stop at 2:24 p.m. in the 600 block of South Coast Highway. The officers contacted the driver, Alexis Lynn Fukaye, 19, of Fountain Valley, when they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from her car, a black Toyota Scion.

Upon searching the vehicle, over 13 ounces of packaged marijuana (374.87 grams), 201 Xanax bars, 16 Lorazepam pills, marijuana paraphernalia, and other individual prescription pills were confiscated. According to LBPD’s Sgt Jim Cota, Fukaye claimed that she worked for a marijuana dispensary, “but could not provide details about her employer”. About $715 was confiscated from the vehicle as well.

When asked to clarify California’s marijuana laws, Sgt Cota explained: “Possession of marijuana at your house and on your person is legal as long as its under the specified amount. Possession of marijuana for sales is not legal.” Cota further explained that in this case, the presence of “around 100 Ziploc baggies” in the car was one of the key factors in determining that Fukaya intended to sell the drugs.

Fukaye was arrested for possession of marijuana for sales, and for possession of a designated substance (Xanax) for sales. Her bail was set at $25,000.