Where will the homeless people from the Santa Ana encampment go now? LBPD and Friendship Shelter weigh in; national panel scheduled for Feb 8

By DIANE ARMITAGE and LYNETTE BRASFIELD

On Sunday night’s local So Cal news, the anchors took all of 60 seconds to report that Orange County officials would begin clearing the homeless encampment on the Santa Ana riverbed on Monday.

They did not mention, however, that this encampment stretches more than three miles, and houses more than 500 regular inhabitants.

Where will all these people go?

For those of us accustomed to hearing about homeless issues and seeing homeless people on a daily basis, that appalling number might just drift right past us.

The fact is, though, that these are real people…individual men, women and children…many of whom suffer moderate to severe health or mental issues.

Stu News asked Sgt Jim Cota whether the LBPD had made any preparations for a possible influx of homeless people in Laguna.

“We welcome everyone to Laguna Beach as long as [they] abide by the laws of Laguna Beach and the State of California. We have never wavered in that belief. Laguna Beach has been on the forefront of treating the homeless with respect and dignity,” said Sgt Cota.

Mia Ferreira, program manager for the Friendship Shelter, said that she was confident that the County had worked hard to reach each and every homeless person at the Santa Ana encampment with information about resources and available accommodation at the armories, which she believes have significant capacity at this time.

Working with the County

“I understand that the County is working with Uber and other organizations to give rides to help people get to available accommodation. The County also works with us, visiting twice a week to ensure that homeless people who come here are made fully aware of the options open to them,” Ferreira said. “Our capacity is 45 people so at that point when we reach capacity we always offer other resources, including bus passes.

“The reality is that most homeless people, like almost everyone, prefer to stay in areas they know, so we are not expecting an enormous influx as a result of this situation.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Two homeless musicians play with Tommy Benson on the FOA stage prior to the Eric Burdon concert: this is Laguna…

Barbara McMurray, former Friendship Shelter board member for two three-year terms, concurs.

“I have been repeatedly surprised by the data that shows how little [of] what happens in north OC affects our homeless population in Laguna Beach, in part because most homeless people have established friendships and communities that they are often loath to leave behind,” says McMurray.

“That runs contrary to the general concept held by many people that these are footloose individuals who can go anywhere on a whim. It’s not as easy as it sounds [to be homeless], for a myriad of reasons.”

McMurray is also very familiar with the workings of the Laguna Food Pantry, so Stu News asked whether she knew of any preparations being made by that nonprofit, given the circumstances.

Food Pantry serves primarily needy families who cook meals

“The reality is that the Food Pantry serves primarily families who take our groceries home to make meals. A common misconception, probably because of the Pantry’s location next door to the ASL, is that the Pantry serves homeless people. It does to a small degree, but most shoppers are families and individuals who have homes and kitchens to cook in,” she said. “Therefore, the Pantry would not be a key part of a conversation about the homeless population.”

Laguna Beach is ready and willing to do what it can to manage the issue.

But what is to be done about this ongoing challenge of homelessness?

National Innovators will talk about solutions

Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit entity that provides services to break the cycle of homelessness, will address that very issue on Thurs, Feb 8 with a panel presentation, Are We Doing Enough to End Homelessness? National Frontrunners Share Their Innovations (That No One Believed Could Happen).

The panel will feature two of the country’s leading innovators in homeless care.

Boston’s Dr. John O’Connell will be one of the presenters to take the stage. Known as Boston’s only doctor making house calls to the homeless, he is the 32-year initiator behind national sweeping changes in homeless care.

Dr. O’Connell will be joined on stage by Bobby Watts, CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council. Watts began his work 30 years ago at the New York City Rescue Mission in Manhattan, and has since worked tirelessly with government and private institutions to implement services and resources to all 50 states.

The $20 Panel tickets, which include continental breakfast, can be purchased at www.IFHomeless.org/homelessnesspanel.

55,000 homeless in Orange County and counting

In Orange County, the homeless population continues to tick up, with the Illumination Foundation reporting more than 55,000 homeless people in Southern California each year.

“Homeless people are so concerned with where they’re going to sleep and how they’re going to eat that their health issues become secondary to them and, thus, go ignored until their issues become an urgent situation,” says Watts.

Watts and O’Connell were two of the first in the country to begin addressing these health care needs. Now founder and head of the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, Dr. O’Connell and his vast team of clinicians work to provide high-quality health care services through 400 clinics in more than 60 locations in Boston.

As CEO for Health Care for the Homeless, Bobby Watts also oversees and promotes a far-reaching network of doctors, nurses and social workers who share and build upon resources and services to eliminate homelessness across the country.

“When we’re able to provide housing and comprehensive health care support, we’re finding that the combination is helping us break through the homelessness cycle,” says Watts.