Ann Christoph presents adventures in Armenia on Jan 31 at the Susi Q Senior Center

After visiting villages, monasteries and landscapes in Armenia, Ann Christoph has returned with great tales to tell. She’ll be presenting “Armenia” at the Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street on Wed, Jan 31 from 7- 9 p.m.

Photo by Ann Christoph

Mt Ararat and the Khor Virap monastery

In particular, Christoph will discuss adventures with the Armenian Eye Care Project, founded by local eye surgeon Roger Ohanesian. Touched by his many stories, she decided to join this special tour and learn about the country, exploring its villages, monasteries, and learning its history...and enjoyed the trip of a lifetime.

Photo by Ann Christoph

Cascade sculpture overlooking Yerevan

The talk will be illustrated with photos, video, and commentary, including a discussion of centuries-old monasteries, remains of the Soviet period, and the recovery and vitality of a modern Armenia.

Village Laguna invites the public to view of this special presentation. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on this upcoming event, call 949-472-7503.