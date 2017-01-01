Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach requests donations for Annual Awards Night on Feb 2

The Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach has announced that their Annual Awards Night Ceremony will be held on Fri, Feb 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Canyon Branch. They will be celebrating more than 200 young people, as well as honoring their Youth of the Year, and recognizing outstanding volunteers. This is a very special night for all in attendance.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Annual Awards Night Ceremony on Fri, Feb 2

To relieve the Club’s families of the stress of coordinating dinner before the

ceremony, and as part of the celebration, they would like to provide dinner for everyone in attendance. The Club is asking for the help of the community in donating any of the food items listed below or by donating funds that can be used to purchase food.

They request donations of: Costco Uncooked Pizzas (or frozen/uncooked pizzas from the grocery store), large green salads, garlic bread, fruit platters, cookie trays, cases of bottled water, and/or money to purchase food.

Donations requested for Boys & Girls Club Annual Awards Night Dinner

Those donating are asked to email Michelle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949)715-7584 and specify the type of donation.

All food donations need to be dropped off at the Canyon Branch on the day of the event, Feb 2, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club thanks those who donated last year and appreciates the support for the kids at the Club.

The Boys and Girls Club is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information on the Club, go to: www.bgclaguna.org.

