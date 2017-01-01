Centennial Bash at LAM takes place this Sat Jan 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Join Laguna Art Museum as it kicks off a year-long series of centennial celebrations. The Centennial Bash will bring hundreds of art lovers and enthusiasts together for the ultimate late night party.

This event will feature site-specific installations by artists Megan Geckler, Elizabeth Turk, and FriendsWithYou. Live music by Matt Costa and DJ Nina Tarr, as well as a craft beer tasting by Laguna Beach Beer Company, specialty cocktails, and delicious bites by Las Brisas will make this a night to remember.

Attendees must be 18+ and valid ID is required upon entry.

Support of this event will support the museum’s mission of providing a cultural and artistic center, art education for all ages, acclaimed exhibitions, and excellent programming to the community for the next 100 years.

Cost is $25 for LAM members and students ($35 day of); $35 for non-members ($45 day of). For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.