Three packed buses ferried Laguna residents to the Women’s March in Santa Ana on Saturday

Three buses in total, rented by groups including the Laguna Beach Democratic Club and Laguna Unites, took more than 200 residents to the Women’s March in Santa Ana last Saturday.

Photo by Cottie Petrie-Norris

Tom and Gayle Joliet with the Laguna Beach Women’s March banner

Carloads more Laguna residents – plus a quite a few train riders – made their way to the event.

“The crowd [in Santa Ana] was estimated at between 20,000 and 30,000,” said Tom Joliet. “[It was] a wonderful event full of super nice people and kids.”

Photo by Cottie Petrie-Norris

Laguna moms (from left: Steph Quarles, Charisma Siedenburg, Danell Booher, Heather Snow, Jill Guziak, and Katie Rootlieb) and daughters

“The March was awesome!” said Cottie Petrie-Norris, who is running for the State Assembly in 2018.

Laguna Beach resident, businessman and Democratic candidate Harley Rouda, hoping to unseat incumbent Dana Rohrabacher, hoisted a banner at Main Beach with novelist wife Kaira before heading to the March.

Submitted photo

Harley and Kaira Rouda

“Why am I marching? Because the health and safety of Orange County women and girls are at risk as long as Donald Trump and Dana Rohrabacher are calling the shots,” Rouda said.