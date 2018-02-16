In five sessions, Leadership Laguna answers citizens’ questions about how City government works

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

The word “why” appears far more frequently in Letters to the Editor than almost any other, we find.

And, well, why is that?

Because residents want to understand the reasons why certain decisions are made by the Planning Commission, or the Heritage Committee, or the City Council, or other entities, especially as quite a few of the actions taken are likely to be unpopular in at least a few quarters.

Sometimes this lack of understanding arises because the decision-makers haven’t communicated effectively.

Sometimes, negative rumors swirl and become accepted as truth.

Some decisions deserve to be challenged, but how?

Sometimes, residents may not fully understand the complexity of the criteria that have been applied in making the decision, with reasons ranging from aesthetics to existing City or State laws to an aspect they hadn’t considered.

And sometimes, of course, bad decisions are made, and should be challenged, but the facts are AWOL, and residents don’t know who to call to get answers.

Or how to be part of the process and have an impact on decision-making in areas important to them.

Enter Leadership Laguna, a free five-session citizen awareness program, brainchild of Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede, now in its third year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Woman’s Club

Rob Zur Schmiede (on right) with councilmember Steve Dicterow at last year’s celebration of the Woman of the Year

Not only does the program help with the why, it answers the question Who ya gonna call? – and puts you face to face with some of the top people in the City.

Demystifying City Hall & how to get involved

“I initiated this program two years ago (with a huge assist from Planning Commissioner Anne Johnson and city staff). It was tailored for Laguna, modeling programs with which I was familiar in other communities,” Zur Schmiede says.

“My purpose in pursuing Leadership Laguna was three-fold. First, I wanted to offer residents a comprehensive overview of the City organization, its operations, and officials.

“Second, I wanted to demystify City Hall. With the exception of recreation classes, and possibly pursuing a permit for home improvements, most residents don’t know much about how cities do their work.

“Third, and perhaps most importantly, I hoped Leadership Laguna would draw residents who had perhaps considered applying for service on a City Board, Committee, or Commission, but didn’t know where to start. The program provides them that information.”

When Gail Duncan, proprietor of the Art Hotel, signed up for Leadership Laguna, she had already completed the LBPD’s Citizen Academy, which gave her an understanding of challenges police officers face and made her feel that she was “a member of [their] family.”

“So Leadership Laguna was a natural for me. Each week was fantastic. You would think I already knew what I needed but each week brought a new understanding of what each department does for the City,” she said.

Residents and businesses benefit

Asked what surprised her, Duncan said, “The enthusiasm of department heads to attend after a long day – hearing their passion for what they do – the loyalty of [participants] to be there every week.

“If you’re a Lagunan, business or resident…it gives you a better understanding of how to interact with the city. What better way to explain the City operation so people have better wisdom to work with each other, brilliant!”

Chris Tebbutt, realtor and driving force behind last year’s LGBTQ Heritage and Cultural Month proclamation, agrees that the department heads did a “great job.”

“It is a very organized and buttoned-up program, while asking for feedback along the way. It was also a great way to get to meet current leadership at City Hall as well as fellow participants. A highlight was definitely touring City Hall, including the police (jail!) and fire departments.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Chris Tebbutt is proud of his certificate and enjoyed the visit to the jail…

The five-week program, offered on consecutive Thursdays in March between 7 and 9 p.m., covers an overview of the government; public safety; public works; community development; and cultural arts.

Residents get to hear the why, for example, of public art choices, for example the Light Beam, the art installation currently outside City Hall.

(Representing a kaleidoscope, the art is intended to be immersive, interactive, and to spark conversation about the nature of art, in celebration of the town’s history as an art colony.)

Highlights of the program

Business owner Anne McGraw says, “ One of the highlights in the program for me was the presentation from the Water District. It was the area that I knew the least about and it was fun and interesting with lots of props!

“I was really happy with the presentation by [Police Chief] Laura Farinella regarding the new beats and distribution of officers around town. Her clear understanding of the needs in our town gave me a real sense of security. I was also surprised by the response times that have been accomplished in Laguna Beach.

“I would absolutely recommend this program to all citizens of Laguna Beach. Being involved in local government is sometimes much more important that what is happening nationally or even globally.

“We live in a fabulous city and this program really helped me get an understanding of the behind the scenes departments that make that possible.”

Networking opportunities lead to long-term relationships

Ashley Johnson, president and CEO of Visit Laguna Beach, agreed that building relationships with City people was a key aspect and a long-lasting benefit.

“I’m grateful for the networking opportunities and relationships that were created as they continue to be resources that I can call upon on a regular basis,” Johnson says.

“Leadership Laguna provided me with a front row seat to hear about the inter-workings of Laguna Beach, and provided a glimpse into key areas of our community and how leaders deal with today’s issues.

“The experiences from each weekly program allowed me to be civic minded and presented ways for future involvement with our local government. I appreciated the transparency of the presenters and how encouraging the City Staff was to get involved.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cottie Petrie-Norris

Cottie Petrie-Norris, who is currently running for the California Assembly, says, “I was blown away by two things - first, the caliber of our City employees and community leaders. And second, by the range and diversity of volunteers that invest their talents in our community. There are so many incredible people doing incredible things in Laguna Beach - it’s a key part of what makes our community so special.”

Natalie Connor, Sawdust Festival, echoed the positive sentiments of the graduates with whom I had conversations.

“Laguna is my hometown and place of employment. I felt it was important to understand, in detail, how the city departments function. I would highly recommend this program to all residents. Over the five-week course, the participants are given valuable insight into all components of LB city governance and create valuable and long-lasting contacts.”

Back by popular demand

No wonder the press release about the program is entitled “back by popular demand.” It’s not often that a request for comments on an article bring in such fast, not to mention lengthy and positive responses.

Sessions take place on every Thursday in March from 7 – 9 p.m. (beginning on March 1 and ending on March 29). Online applications are due by Friday, February 16, 2018, and space is limited! To apply, visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/leadershiplaguna.

For additional information, contact Ryan Hallett, Senior Administrative Analyst, at (949) 464-6673 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .