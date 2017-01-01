Packed house at Penguin during fundraiser – and Pies for a Purpose are selling like…hot cakes??

Last Saturday the Penguin Café held one of their fundraiser events during which 30 percent of all sales on a designated day are donated to a local nonprofit. This month, funds were given to Glennwood House.

The Penguin Gives Back promotion also includes Pies for a Purpose: twenty percent of the sales of all pie orders for the month of January are donated to Glennwood House.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Glennwood residents enjoy Penguin Café’s great food

And get this: January 23 is National Pie Day!

All the more reason to get your pie orders in.

As the many fans of Penguin Café know, pies are made fresh, so orders are encouraged 24 hours in advance. As always, individual donations from guests are welcomed too. Picture almost any pie, and the chances are, Penguin makes it, or something very similar.

Glennwood House provides 47 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with supportive services including housing, daily meals designed in an organic and holistic program, and a wide range of activities and creative programs increasing self confidence and providing encouragement to Residents in achieving their individual goals.