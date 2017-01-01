Rickey Woodard Quintet performs on Jan 31, presented by Laguna Beach Live!

On Jan 31 at [seven-degrees}, the Rickey Woodard Quintet will perform a variety of hot swinging jazz, including straight ahead, Latin, blues, and ballads, all with a melodic soulful sound, and tight rhythm section in the Jazz Wednesdays series presented by Laguna Beach Live!

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Rickey Woodard

Rickey Woodard was born in Nashville, playing Blues and R&B around the Nashville area. After leaving Nashville, Rickey went to California and joined the Ray Charles Band where he was a member for eight years before deciding to pursue a solo career and recording both as a leader and as a sideman for Concord Records. Currently he performs live, frequently leading his own quartet or quintet as well as performing and recording with The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and the Frank Capp Juggernaut Band.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Concerts are 6 - 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.