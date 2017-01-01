Wading to Exhale With Mathew Taylor, Pagan High Priest & Unitarian Universalist Seminarian

Mathew Taylor, Pagan High Priest and Unitarian Universalist seminarian, will speak at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach onSunday, Jan 28, at 10:30 a.m.

What happens when you feel you’ve lost everything? What do you do when you believe your own government doesn’t care whether you live or die? What do you do when you think there’s no justice left in the world?

Mathew Taylor fondly and prophetically calls 2017 the Year of the Phoenix – a year of destruction and endings. The new year of 2018 is a year of hope, a time for rebirth and reclaiming your personal power, he feels. The year has just begun, and there is abundant hope and potential at our fingertips.

Join the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach on Sunday, 28 January, as the fellowship looks at the ending of one cycle and the hope of a new one.

Speaker Mathew P. Taylor, a Southern California native, has a BA in Communication Studies with a Mass Communication emphasis. He is a community organizer, a Unitarian Universalist seminarian, a Pagan high priest, an author, and a ceremony celebrant. He has more than 15 years of experience community organizing and in pagan ministry leadership. He is a student at Claremont School of Theology and will be seeking ordination in the Unitarian Universalist faith tradition.

Currently Taylor serves as Board President for the Universalist Unitarian Church of Riverside. He’s a member of the Nominating Committee of the UUA Pacific Southwest District (PSWD) and last, but not least, he is the Organizer of the Open Circle meet-up group and Gwendolyn’s Cupboard.

Mathew Taylor believes that his ministry is meant to help give a voice to the voiceless and to help find a home for the spiritually homeless.

Contact: Rachel Daniels This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (310) 714-2699 for more information.