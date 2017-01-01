Council to review plans for Coast Inn renovation

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will conduct a hearing tonight on a proposal to restore the Coast Inn and two other buildings on the corner of Mountain Road and South Coast Highway.

Sixty-five letters of support for the restoration were collected Friday night from 147 guests at an open house hosted by property owners. However, the Planning Commission has recommended denial of the conditional use and coastal development permits, the design and a variance requested for the project.

“We are trying to get as many people as possible to attend the meeting to support the project,” said Marshall Ininns, the Laguna Beach architect for the project.

The project has been hotly contested since it was first proposed about four years ago to the Laguna Beach Heritage Committee, which eventually endorsed the project.

“It took about a year, but in the end, the committee recommended the council approve the project and consider a 75 percent reduction in the parking requirement,” Ininns said in a previous interview.

The committee conferred an E-rating on the hotel at 1401 South Coast Highway and the former liquor store designed by the late Chris Abel with the Smith family, the original builders and owners of the Coast Inn, in the mid-century modern style, and a K-rating on the cottage, the latter two across Mountain Road. The E-rating justifies the 75 percent parking deduction.

Photo courtesy Carolyn Smith Burris

The Coast Inn as it looked from approximately 1933 - 1954

“I have since learned that the stakes were not up and the committee may have misinterpreted what it would look like,” said Barbara Metzger, former planning commissioner.

Personally, she is concerned about the request for a height variance to exceed the 36-foot-maximum.

Coast Inn neighbor Terry Meurer said the proposal adds the rooftop deck for 175 people, a restaurant and bar for 86 people and a pool and if approved, will exacerbate neighborhood problems with traffic, noise, trash and public safety.

Rendering courtesy Marshall Innins

Rendering of proposed remodel of The Coast Inn

“Village Laguna opposes the project [as is],” said President Johanna Felder, by phone from New York.

She also emailed a letter dated Jan 9 that states Village Laguna supports restoration of the Coast Inn, just not the project submitted. The letter urges the council to reject this and all other rooftop decks or the expansion of existing ones.

In Felder’s absence, Village Laguna will be represented at the council hearing by Bonnie Hano, a former member of the Heritage Committee.

If the hotel restoration is denied, the existing conditional use permit remains in effect: approval of dancing and music in the legendary Boom Boom Room, for up to 597 people, according to property owner Chris Dornin.

Chris and Marcella Dornin bought the hotel, the former liquor store and cottage in 2013.

The council has options: denial of the project, approval as proposed, approval with modification or returning it the planning commission with directions.