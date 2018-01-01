Introducing Rainbow Reflections…

Written by CRAIG COOLEY

Editor’s Note: Today we are happy to introduce the first in a series of regular columns focusing on LGBTQ diversity and culture in Laguna. Readers are encouraged to contact Craig at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with comments and ideas for content, and/or write Letters to the Editor to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Patriots Day Parade: For the first time ever, a large LGBTQ component will be participating in the Patriot’s Day Parade! Included will be a contingent of representatives from Main Street Bar & Cabaret, (celebrating 60 years of service to the community), Club Q Laguna, as well as the LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee, and more. It is about darn time! The LGBTQ community has always had a strong presence in Laguna Beach, but not necessarily on parade…

So, I urge everyone of every color of the “rainbow” to participate, if even to just show up and support the contingent along the parade route. Please contact me for more information.

Coast Inn: In that the Boom Boom Room, an icon of the LGBTQ community, is part of the Coast Inn, I attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday this week to an overflowing packed house and report the following: Our dedicated council members continued the proceedings into the wee small hours of the morning, 1:30 a.m.

There were many passionate responses to several issues before the Council, but by far the most emotionally charged responses from the community were regarding the re-development of the Coast Inn.

The Boom Boom Room was packed during last June’s celebration

What happened? Suffice to say, the council supported the proposition of a historic restoration of the building, BUT with some reservations and concerns; perhaps even some potential deal breakers.

In the end, rather than kill the process or move it back to square one and send it back to the Planning Commission, the Council set up a special two-person team, Bob Whalen and Rob Zur Schmiede, council members, to meet with the developer, the Dornin Group, in an open public forum, to provide more clarity.

I applaud their sense of responsibility and concern for the processes. I am feeling good about the current steps being taken and hopeful that the Restoration is granted in an acceptable manner for the greater common good.

Craig Cooley

Rainbow Radio: Did you know? Every week there is a one-hour “Rainbow Radio” show dedicated to all things LGBTQ in the community. It is a new program on KX93.5 FM radio hosted by yours truly, Craig Cooley, and co-hostess Stacy King.

The program focuses on LGBTQ happenings, from businesses/commerce, and cultural events, to music, entertainment, and interviews with the emphasis on diversity and contributions to the thriving and colorful culture of Laguna Beach. Please tune in on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on KX 93.5 FM. I

f you are busy at 9 a.m., you can always listen to it at your convenience by going to Rainbow-Radio.com and selecting that day’s broadcast, or any number of past broadcasts; you can listen to them on the website or download them for later. We make it simple. I am always looking for content, and if you would like to submit suggestions, please contact me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as we love to keep everything interesting and relevant, and well, yes, fun and entertaining!

LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee:If you are not aware, there is a new group in town, well, relatively new... it was started just a year ago by co-founders, Craig Cooley, yes, moi, and Chris Tebbutt. They, we, do what we can to preserve the LGBTQ heritage and keep the culture alive and vibrant and valuable part of Laguna Beach. It is not a small task...

One of our major efforts is to document the history of the LGBTQ in the community. Items like the number of firsts, as the first openly gay mayor in the nation, Bob Gentry, and many of the other milestones in the community. We are working with the local Visit Laguna Beach marketing group and the Chamber of Commerce with news of the community and to keep a strong cultural interest as a travel destination.

There is lots of work to be done, and if there is interest in being a part of this group, just email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Laguna Beach LGBTQ Pride 2018: The LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee has taken steps to steward a Laguna Beach Pride 2018 event and we are in the midst of sorting out a plan. We will keep the community up to date on the progress and details. We can share now, that the weekend that has been selected is Friday, June 1through Sunday June 3,and we are working to develop a three-day event that will encompass everything from entertainment LGBTQ style to culminate in a Beach Party at West Street Beach.

We will need many volunteers to pull it off, sponsors, and all kinds of support! In the next few weeks we will share more of the details as they develop.

Email me with your thoughts and comments at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .