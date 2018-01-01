The Laurus Project® launches free Mindfulness and Meditation workshops for breast cancer survivors

Laguna Beach-based The Laurus Project®, a breast cancer charity, has announced the launch of a series of mindfulness and meditation workshops for breast cancer survivors. A recent study found that about 80 percent of women with breast cancer have signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a result of their diagnosis, and mindfulness and meditation are effective in mitigating the symptoms.

PTSD is an anxiety disorder brought on by a traumatic event, frequently one that is life-threatening, such as the appearance of breast cancer or its recurrence.

Meditation helps calm the worried mind

The high rate of PTSD symptoms in breast cancer patients illustrates the tremendous emotional disruption and stress caused by this disease. Numerous scientific studies have found that practices such as mindfulness and meditation alleviate the negative feelings that accompany a cancer diagnosis and serve to empower patients and enhance their sense of wellness.

“We are proud to offer the community a holistic approach to wellness through these workshops,” said Teresa Lawsky, Founder and CEO of The Laurus Project®. “Our goal is to address all aspects of a breast cancer survivor’s well-being: physical, emotional, spiritual and social.”

The 90-minute workshops, which are free of charge, will include education and instruction on mindfulness, meditation and their physical and emotional benefits. Reflection, sharing and journaling in a supportive setting are also covered.

Workshops will be held at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center. Registration for the workshops is available through the Laguna Beach Community Center website.

Founded in 2015 and based in Laguna Beach, California, The Laurus Project® is a not-for-profit that focuses on breast cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for survivors.

By supporting mission-aligned scientists, doctors and programs in their formative efforts as they search for new pathways in breast disease and identify targeted modes of therapy, The Laurus Project® aims to save and empower individuals affected by breast cancer.

