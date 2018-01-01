The changing face of North Laguna: Madison Square & Garden Café has new owners

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Of course, we all know that places can’t stay the same, and over time, inevitably shift and change. And North Laguna is no exception. During the past few years, it’s experienced significant transitions; Urth Caffé took over the iconic Cottage, and the legendary Royal Hawaiian reopened.

Last week the landscape shifted yet again when longtime Laguna Beach restaurateur and icon Jon Madison sold his Madison Square & Garden Café, a historic structure built in 1912. Jon opened in 1997, so from my perspective, Madison Square has been a constant and prevailing presence since we moved here in 1998, just down the alley from its back entrance. I’d pass it several times a day, driving, or walking my dog (many times greeting Jon as he started on his walk with Roxie).

Madison Square was my “go to” place for last minute gifts. And we proudly took family and out of town guests there for breakfast or lunch in its magnificent backyard. Frequently, it served as the ideal shady spot to have coffee with friends. Sometimes Jon would sit down and chat, filling us in on the latest news.

Jon Madison with me and Charley

But most of all, my dog Charley loved Jon, well, the treats Jon gave him. Dogs all over Laguna are going to miss him. Jon was an animal lover, as evidenced by his staunch and seemingly never-ending support for them, but he didn’t shun other causes. He served 16 years on the city’s Heritage Committee and was known for hosting numerous fundraisers for charitable organizations. His run for City Council didn’t end well, but those who knew him best also knew that he ran for office for all the right reasons.

Fellow writer, Marrie Stone, who knew Jon before I did (at one time, he lived across the street from her), says, “Jon had a huge heart and a warm welcome for everyone who came in, especially the canine crowd. He went out of his way to make sure people felt more like family than customers.

“When my daughter was small, she collected ‘eraser buddies’—little animal heads that sat on the top of your pencil. At some point, she gave a few to John who held onto them for YEARS. Whenever we would come in, he’d run behind the counter and pull them all out to show her he’d saved them. John was a master at the personal connections with his clients.”

Friends of Jon told Stu News that, “Jon spoke to mutual friends the day after the sale and said that he was relocating to Palm Springs and was really excited about retirement and the change of scenery. He seemed to be very happy with the new opportunity.”

Although Jon has moved on (and hopefully, is already enjoying retirement), we didn’t have the chance to say goodbye and thank him for all he did for our community. He will be sorely missed.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

With change comes opportunity

With change also comes opportunity, and the new owner, Liang Fang (he goes by Bill) has big plans for Madison Square. Bill, originally from Shanghai, China, is an experienced restaurateur, and currently has a hot pot restaurant under construction in Irvine. Zen, Bill’s associate, translated our conversation.

Bill’s vision is to create a landmark with a more upscale atmosphere —with good service and food— in which locals and visitors can fully enjoy the ambience of Laguna. Although he admits that it will take time to implement the modifications, he has many ideas in mind.

To contribute to his concept of the restaurant as a landmark, Bill feels it requires a name change. Due to the historic nature of the building, he says, “The name Old House Garden Café goes better with the historic look.”

As for alterations to the exterior and interior, Bill says, “We will keep the exterior landscaping mostly the way it is, because Jon was very creative with that.”

However, interior changes are in the works. To streamline the food preparation process, the kitchen will be enlarged with a bigger prep area and modernized with new and faster equipment to decrease customer wait time.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

Bill Fang, new owner of Madison Square Garden Cafe

The gift shop and part of the back outdoor seating area will be turned into a bar.

Again, as Bill says, “To create a more upscale, now feeling.”

And to amplify that, the menu will be expanded, “There is room to improve. We will add sandwiches and maybe some little hamburgers, small plates to go with tea time.”

Teatime? Sounds interesting. Extended hours, including teatime, will be added, as well as dinner, and the cafe will stay open seven days a week. And thankfully, Bill will be keeping the same staff. “They are hard workers, and I’m aware they have responsibilities,” he says.

Bill expressed concern that because of his hectic schedule, he hasn’t been able to get around to introduce himself to the locals nearby with whom he hopes to establish a good relationship.

“Let them know we took it over to make it a better environment for everyone,” Bill says when I ask him what he wants readers to know.

And, of course, what I want to know is if dogs are still welcome. And the answer is a resounding, “Yes, it’s very important to provide these conveniences. And we’re getting special treats.” I’m assuming upscale when he says this. “Each dog is like a baby to their owner.” He’s got that right.

Jon, wherever you are, it appears “Madison Square & Garden Cafe” is in good hands.

No matter how much we lament change, the North Laguna landscape continues to reshape itself into something new and different, but landscape is about perspective, and though it’s constantly changing, it’s still Laguna. And there’s nothing about that to bemoan.