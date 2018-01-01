Print | Email

Presbyterian Church presents special musical artists Mark Hanson & Greta Pedersen in worship this Sun

Laguna Presbyterian welcomes back vocalists and instrumentalists Mark Hanson and Greta Pedersen. They will share their musical gifts with us in both hours this Sunday morning, at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. worship services in the Sanctuary.

Submitted photo

Mark Hanson

Husband and wife team Mark and Greta are, respectively, a Grammy-Award winning guitarist, and Young Audiences’ 2009 National Artist of the Year. Their recording Then & Now was released in December of 2016. 

Mark and Greta have performed around the world, and have shared the stage with many greats in the field - including the late Jerry Garcia. Visit Mark’s website at www.markhansononguitar.com. Contact the Church Office at 949-494-7555 or visit their website at www.lagunaprechurch.org.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.