Presbyterian Church presents special musical artists Mark Hanson & Greta Pedersen in worship this Sun

Laguna Presbyterian welcomes back vocalists and instrumentalists Mark Hanson and Greta Pedersen. They will share their musical gifts with us in both hours this Sunday morning, at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. worship services in the Sanctuary.

Husband and wife team Mark and Greta are, respectively, a Grammy-Award winning guitarist, and Young Audiences’ 2009 National Artist of the Year. Their recording Then & Now was released in December of 2016.

Mark and Greta have performed around the world, and have shared the stage with many greats in the field - including the late Jerry Garcia. Visit Mark’s website at www.markhansononguitar.com. Contact the Church Office at 949-494-7555 or visit their website at www.lagunaprechurch.org.