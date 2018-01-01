LB Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 100 years of service on Tues Jan 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Okura

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a century of service to the local community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Okura Robata Grill, followed by a New Year Winter Mixer and Chamber Board Installation Ceremony, on Tues, Jan 30, from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

First building occupied by the Chamber of Commerce

“When leaders unite to advocate for a better community, they can make a greater impact than any one person or business owner working individually,” said Meredith Dowling, executive director of the Chamber.

In 1917, a small group of prominent local business leaders came together to coordinate efforts, the welfare of Laguna Beach being the primary objective. This resulted in the establishment of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and until the City of Laguna Beach incorporated in1927, the Chamber served as a primary decision maker for the community.

For the last 100 years, the Chamber has worked diligently to cultivate a strong business community, protect the area’s unique landscape and pristine coastline, preserve a growing artist colony, and create a solid and safe infrastructure for all citizens to call home.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Delicious dishes from Okura

“It is an honor to celebrate such a significant milestone in the Chamber’s history,” said David Rubel, local business owner and 2018 Board President. “The Chamber has a powerful track record for advocating improvement projects, economic development, and infrastructure initiatives. We hope that we can continue to build more momentum around these efforts in 2018.”

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting at Okura Robata Grill and Sushi Bar to honor Okura’s contributions to the Laguna Beach business community. A fun “New Year” themed networking mixer organized by event co-chairs, Chris Tebbutt and Doug Vogel, will follow. Food and beverages, generously hosted by Okura, will feature a special selection of Chef Jin’s skillfully prepared appetizers and signature recipes.

Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-Chamber members. Tickets include a welcome specialty cocktail, one drink ticket, sushi and tasty small plates, an entry ticket to win a gift basket from Whole Foods, and other surprises.

Okura Robata Grill and Sushi Bar is located at 858 South Coast Hwy.

Visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org to purchase tickets. Pre-registration is encouraged in order to provide an accurate head count for Chef Jin.