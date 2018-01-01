James Pribram, ECO-Warrior founder, and the City reach happy compromise on Agate Street Beach stairs

Photos by Maggi Henrikson

The ECO-Warrior Foundation announced earlier this week that it has come to an agreement with the City of Laguna Beach regarding the Agate Street Beach staircase renovation project.

The City has agreed to remove approximately forty or so cement Lego blocks. The process of removing these blocks will begin Wednesday morning, Jan 24, and may be put back at a later date, when drilling begins, if needed, ECO-Warrior founder James Pribram said. The time frame is two to three weeks at most.

Click on photo for a larger image

Agate Street Beach with tumbled concrete blocks

“Both sides worked diligently and professionally and in the end, it was because all parties were willing to compromise in finding a resolution that was beneficial for all [that made this result possible],” Pribram said. “The discussion also helped speed up the process of getting this difficult project completed.

“It truly was a team effort on all parts and we thank the City of Laguna Beach and especially city engineer Christina Templeton for working overtime to get this resolved.

“We look forward to once again working with the City to seeing all of you at our beach clean up this Saturday at Aliso Beach from 9 a.m. to noon.”

Click on photo for a larger image

James Pribram proves advocacy works: blocks are lifted away

Terms of the agreement

The terms of the agreement were as follows:

Contractor agreed to remove the concrete blocks off the beach starting this Wednesday;

Contractor will bring in a larger drill rig via the Bluebird Canyon Dr asphalt ramp to facilitate faster drilling of the two bottom piles. The drill rig will be moved off site each day;

Contractor anticipates two to three weeks of drilling depending on the subsurface conditions (i.e. rocks, boulders, etc.). It may be quicker if the condition is favorable. The built-up ramp will be removed once the bottom piles are installed;

Once the bottom piles are installed, the contractor will re-install the concrete blocks to protect the forming operation to construct the bottom section of the concrete stairs. The bottom section of the stairs is scheduled to take two to three weeks to complete (formed, rebar, and poured).

Click on photo for a larger image

Not perfect, but looking a lot better after the removal of the blocks

ECO-Warrior is a grass roots organization dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans, beaches and sea life. With the help of 994 volunteers, ECO-Warrior has picked up approximately 2,567 pounds of trash off Laguna beaches.