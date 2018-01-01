Print | Email

Blue Bell Foundation for Cats holds annual champagne fundraiser and it’s all fur a good cause 

On Sun, Feb 16, the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats holds its annual “Cat’s Meow” Champagne fundraising brunch from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Tivoli Too, located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. 

The event will include champagne and a delicious brunch, specially prepared by the chefs at Tivoli Too. 

There will be a silent auction, with beautiful gifts, to raise funds that will go towards care for beloved cats who can no longer remain with their loving human companions.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joyce Buettner

Sweet Pea, along with approximately 50 other cats whose owners can no longer take care of them, lives a happy life at the Blue Bell Cat Retirement Sanctuary

The event will also celebrate the near-completion, eighteen-plus months after plans were announced, of the creation of Blue Bell Gardens, 14 unique “pocket parks” surrounding the cottages in which the cats live.

The gardens are planted and complemented with beautiful fountains, melodic wind chimes and colorful garden art. The project is intended to create and sustain a rich, native habitat for birds, butterflies, bees and lizards, enhance the ecology and conserve water through intelligent use of natural resources.

And, of course, to entertain the 50 or so cats that are spending their retirement years in the spacious cottages bequeathed to them by Bertha Yergat.

Ticket prices are $50 an adult, and $15 a child under 12. Reservations in advance by Feb 11, and no tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information on this upcoming event, visit www.bluebellcats.org.

