Heaven preserve us - City officials couldn’t, so now our future, well, past, is in the hands of nine residents

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Nine Laguna Beach residents will try to do what couldn’t be done by the Heritage Committee, the Design Review Board and Planning Commission.

The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to create a Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force, with nary a city official on it, to resolve the issues that have thwarted passage of revisions to the existing ordinance. Council members Steven Dicterow and Toni Iseman were appointed as liaisons to the task force and to select the members, but not to vote on recommendations. Community Development Director Greg Pfost and Senior Planner Martina Caron will provide staff support.

City staff had proposed the task force composed of only four residents, two council members, and one each from the committee, board and commission that had between them held 22 meetings without reaching achieving public consensus.

“They all had a whack at it,” said Councilman Bob Whalen.

To no avail.

The council meeting was much less strident than hearings on the proposed changes to the ordinance held by the Planning Commission, among the most bellicose in recent memory.

Nineteen speakers make their points pro and con

Nonetheless, 19 speakers made their points, pro and con, Tuesday night.

“I attended almost all of the meetings,” said Verna Rollinger, former City Council member and long-time city clerk.

She suggested appointing to the task force as co-chairs preservation advocate Ann Christoph, and attorney Larry Nokes, who has led the opposition to mandatory designations as a historic structure without property owner approval.

“There has been no dialogue, which is what the task force will be able to do,” said Christoph.

Many property owners, particularly owners of C-rated structures, who don’t want their homes rated, complain that their position has been ignored.

C-rated homes are those deemed to contribute to character of a neighborhood, but without architectural significance.

The owners want to decide for themselves whether or not to put their homes on a city-wide inventory or the city’s Historical Register.

“Our concern is that the government is not hearing us,” Barbara Smith said at the hearing.

Erin Sparkhul said it was time to shift from city officials to residents. She also took exception to a remark by Iseman that it would be good to have civilians on the task force, but expertise was needed.

“I didn’t mean [residents] are not smart enough, this is just a very complex issue,” said Iseman, after public input was concluded. “I understand if the Planning Commission, Design Review Board and Heritage Committee participation makes you uncomfortable, but the task force needs someone knowledgeable.”

Applications for a seat on the task force are available in the City Clerk’s Offices and must be filed by Feb 28.

The offices are located at the side entrance of City Hall, formerly occupied by City Manager John Pietig and his assistant Leah Hall.