“Falafel and Film” series features In Our Hands, Jan 28 at the Chabad Jewish Center: all welcome

On Sunday, Jan 28, at 7 p.m., Chabad Jewish Center, in its Third Annual Movie Series “Falafel and Film,” will screen In Our Hands - The Battle for Jerusalem, directed by Erin Zimmerman. For six days, surrounded by enemies, Israel stood alone, and changed history.

In Our Hands tells the story of Israel’s 55th Paratrooper Brigade, and how Israel Defense Forces risked everything for the sake of their homeland. With firsthand interviews and historical reenactments, this powerful docudrama focuses on the commitment and sacrifice of the soldiers who reunited Jerusalem.

In Our Hands screens on Jan 28

“One of the best, most moving films I’ve seen this year...Handsomely produced, historically responsible, and emotionally satisfying” - Michael Medved, Nationally syndicated talk -radio host, bestselling author of The American Miracle.

Whether one vividly recalls the historic declaration by the IDF that “The Temple Mount is in our hands,” or would just like to learn more about this stunning victory by Israel, In our Hands will captivate and compel each member of the audience.

The cost is $15 for unlimited falafel and the movie.

RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 499 - 0770.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Hwy in LB, across from the Montage Resort.

For more information, go to www.chabadoflaguna.com.