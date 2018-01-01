Print | Email

“Falafel and Film” series features In Our Hands, Jan 28 at the Chabad Jewish Center: all welcome

On Sunday, Jan 28, at 7 p.m., Chabad Jewish Center, in its Third Annual Movie Series “Falafel and Film,” will screen In Our Hands - The Battle for Jerusalem, directed by Erin Zimmerman. For six days, surrounded by enemies, Israel stood alone, and changed history. 

In Our Hands tells the story of Israel’s 55th Paratrooper Brigade, and how Israel Defense Forces risked everything for the sake of their homeland. With firsthand interviews and historical reenactments, this powerful docudrama focuses on the commitment and sacrifice of the soldiers who reunited Jerusalem.

In Our Hands screens on Jan 28

“One of the best, most moving films I’ve seen this year...Handsomely produced, historically responsible, and emotionally satisfying” - Michael Medved, Nationally syndicated talk -radio host, bestselling author of The American Miracle.

Whether one vividly recalls the historic declaration by the IDF that “The Temple Mount is in our hands,” or would just like to learn more about this stunning victory by Israel, In our Hands will captivate and compel each member of the audience.

The cost is $15 for unlimited falafel and the movie.

RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 499 - 0770.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Hwy in LB, across from the Montage Resort.

For more information, go to www.chabadoflaguna.com.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.