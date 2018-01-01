City Council is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force

The Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force was created by the City Council at its January 23 City Council meeting. The Task Force will consist of (9) nine members of the Public selected by two City Council members who will act as liaisons and non-voting members of the Task Force.

The purpose of the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force will be to attempt to reach consensus on the Historic Preservation Ordinance and to provide a recommendation back to the City Council.

Applicants may be contacted by a City Council member prior to the appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on this Task Force.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Wed, Feb 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the Feb 28 deadline.