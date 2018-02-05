City Manager’s Update

Leadership Laguna 2018: A Citizens’ Academy - Back by popular demand, the City of Laguna Beach will be hosting a free, five-week citizen awareness program for residents to learn about city operations and how to participate in civic affairs. Sessions take place on every Thursday in March from 7-9 p.m. (beginning on March 1 and ending on March 29). Each session will cover various aspects of local government and featuring presentations from local government leaders. Online applications are due by Friday, Feb 16. See attached flyer for more information or to apply visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/leadershiplaguna.

Coffee with a Cop - Join us on Sat, Jan 27, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the driveway of 1260 Cliff Dr. for coffee and doughnuts. Personnel from the Laguna Beach Police Department will be passing out Crime Prevention information as well as hearing your neighborhood thoughts and concerns. Hope to see you there! The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in your neighborhood.

Glenneyre Parking Structure Walkway Repair - Starting on Mon Jan 29, a City Contractor will be rehabilitating the walkway adjacent to the Glenneyre Parking Structure. During this work, pedestrians will be detoured around the work zone and Southbound Glenneyre Street will be reduced to one lane. The construction is anticipated to take three weeks. For any questions, please contact Associate Civil Engineer, Tom Sandefur at (949) 497-0792 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Cultural Arts Funding - The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations for cultural programming based in Laguna Beach. The deadline to submit an application is February 5, 2018. Applications must be submitted on-line at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com.

2018 Public Art Projects – Call for Artists - The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting applications from qualified artists with demonstrated experience in public art. Applicants may apply for one or all projects. The sites are at the Agate Street and Thalia Street Beach access and the Third Street Stairway Project. For information about the call for artists and honorarium please visit www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com. These projects are being funded by Laguna Beach residents Linda and Toni Bonnici, Greg, Bobbi and Dick Nathanson, Tammie Arnold and Mark Porterfield.

Friday Flicks Back at the Forum - The Arts Commission will be screening the film “Loving Vincent” on Friday, Feb 2, at 7 p.m. at the Forum Theatre on the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Door will open at 6:45 p.m. The film is a story depicted in oil painted animation, of a young man who goes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days. The film is 97 minutes and is rated PG-13. This event is free and is funded through the generosity of Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield.