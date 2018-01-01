Garden Club celebrates 90th anniversary birthday & first annual Valentine’s event

On Fri, Feb 9, the Laguna Beach Garden Club celebrates their 90th birthday and presents the annual Container Garden Silent Auction Fundraiser. There will be beautiful containers, large and small, modern and retro, a wondrous variety to bid on during the Silent Auction. There will also be raffle items donated by Garden Club supporters.

Bidding begins at 9:30 a.m. on Container Gardens, great for decorating homes and gardens or as gifts for a favorite Valentine. Funds raised will support the scholarships awarded in May to students in the Laguna Beach area.

On Sat, Feb, 10, the celebration continues as the Garden Club presents the first annual Valentine’s Plant & Planter Sale at the Laguna Presbyterian Church at 415 Forest Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be coffee and a light breakfast on offer at Tankersley Hall.

Carvings from the wood of the historic Pepper Tree will be on sale

The Duchess of Pearls offers a wondrous variety of unique pieces of an island getaway souvenir that costs a lot less and lasts a lot longer than that inevitable sunburn.

There will be beautiful pottery, unique succulents and arrangements, handcarved wood from the historic Pepper Tree taken from Laguna Beach City Hall, glass beaded butterflies to decorate pots, and much more.

Photo by Scott Brashier

The pepper tree in all its glory

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The pepper tree now – safely trimmed

Bee Medicine offers Herbal salves and tinctures; The Gnarly Gourd offers unique carvings ideal for a Fairy Garden. Funds raised at the Valentine’s Plant & Planter Sale benefit the Laguna Beach School Gardens and high school scholarships.

The Garden Club Inc. meets on the second Fri of every month, Sept - May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church for 9:30 a.m. social, 10 a.m. general meeting, and the public is welcome, there is no charge for guests on their first visit. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Canyon Road lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

For more information on the Garden Club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.