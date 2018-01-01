Photographer Patsee Ober’s sea stars and other undersea images snag a starring role at JWA

Until February 19, underwater photography by Laguna Patsee Ober will be on display at John Wayne Airport (JWA) as part of JWA’s Community Focus Space Program.

These works can be viewed on the Departure (upper) Level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B and C, and on the Arrival (lower) Level adjacent to Baggage Carousels 1 and 4.

“Ms. Ober’s work truly captures the unique vibrancy of Orange County’s fascinating coastal tide pools,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do.

“Travelers coming through our world-class John Wayne Airport will get a taste of the natural beauty Orange County has to offer through these stunning, unedited pieces of photographic art.”

Photo by Patsee Ober

Sea stars star in several of Patsee’s undersea images

The intimacy of the tide pools allows Ober to explore space, angles, reflections and light as they constantly change with the tide, currents and path of the sun. Her intention has always been to explore the tide pools, not alter them.

Ober’s images are taken in the marine protected areas of the shallow tide pools and reefs along the coast from Laguna Beach to Corona del Mar, California, and since 2015, the protected marine areas of the Sea of Cortez, Belize and French Polynesia.

“The idea here is to have an image flip from photo-realism to an abstract image, imagined but very real,” said Ober, who does not edit her images with a computer or a darkroom.

A resident of Laguna Beach for more than 30 years, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Whittier College and her Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Long Beach.

Patsee Ober is an annual Sawdust Festival exhibitor who is a representative for saltwater inhabitants and their pristine ocean homes, and accomplishes this by revealing their world through her work.

Visit www.pophotography.com for more information about Patsee Ober’s work.