Police Files

High risk traffic stop leads to million dollar bail, discovery of missing youth

On Saturday, Jan 20 at 2:28 a.m., a white 2018 Toyota Camry reported stolen from Lake Forest was seen heading southbound on Laguna Canyon, about to turn northbound onto Pacific Coast Hwy. LBPD officers pulled the car over on Aster, initiating a high risk traffic stop.

One by one, starting with the driver, each of the four occupants was ordered out of the vehicle, and then detained.

As is customary with high risk stops of this kind, officers called for K9 support, but none was available. Fortunately arrests were able to be made without incident.

“The occupants of the car were not aggressive,” said Sgt Cota, LBPD spokesperson.

The driver, Luis Fernando Reynasoto, 18, of Lake Forest, was arrested for possesion of a stolen vehicle, as well as for probation violation, and held without bail. One passenger, Noah Dillon Guerrero, 18, Lake Forest, was arrested on a warrant out of Riverside Court for battery and bail of $1,000,000, as well as for stolen vehicle and for DUI, bail $15,000.

One juvenile passenger was found to be in possession of 27 Xanax bars. The juvenile had been reported missing. The juvenile was cited and released to a parent. A fourth juvenile passenger was also released.

LBPD releases statement on scam that threatens your life if you don’t pay up: ignore those emails!

In this day and age, [people] have to be aware of the various scams going around. [The LBPD] was recently alerted to a new scam going around involving the use of cryptocurrency.

Would-be victims are receiving emails from a person claiming to be a hit man (or woman), who tells them they have an order to kill them. In order to save themselves from their impending doom, victims are directed to deposit funds via Bitcoin into an account in order to find out information about who [issued that order].

The hitman [offers supposed] learning resources by directing victims to Google information regarding Bitcoins.

Here at the Laguna Beach Police Department, we want you to be aware so as to keep you and your bank accounts safe from hitmen [and con-men].

From the LBPD Facebook page