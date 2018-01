Take heart, there’ll always be love songs: No Square Theatre presents a Valentine Cabaret on Feb 10

On Sat, Feb 10, No Square Theatre presens a Valentine Cabaret, Some Kind of Love Songs. This event is one night only, at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 each.

No Square alumni will be singing some kind of love song. Well, more than one love song. A lot of them. Seating will be Cabaret style.

For more information or to purchase tickets, log onto www.NoSquare.org.